Arshad Sharif demise: IHC seeks report from interior and foreign ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the interior and foreign ministries into the alleged killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Barrister Shoaib Razaq moved the plea against the alleged killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Hearing the plea, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked about the body of the senior journalist.

Where is the body of Arshad Sharif? asked IHC CJ. The body is currently in Nairobi, Barrister Shoaib Razaq replied.

The IHC while issuing notices to the secretary of the interior and foreign secretary summoned a report into the alleged killing of a Pakistani journalist in Kenya by tomorrow.

The court also ordered foreign office officials to immediately meet the family of the bereaved journalist.

Condolences

Condolences poured in following the demise of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI leaders, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and senior politicians and others expressed condolences on this occasion.

Incident

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city.

Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation into the accident which likely involved a gun attack.

