Arshad Sharif demise: ‘Pakistan in contact with Kenya’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and said that the Pakistani government is in contact with Kenyan authorities in this regard.

The incident of journalist Arshad Sharif’s demise is extremely shocking and an irreparable loss to the journalist community of Pakistan. The Pakistani Embassy in Nairobi is in contact with the Kenyan government to ascertain the facts behind the incident.

PML-N senior leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah offered his condolences to journalist Arshad’s family.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city.

Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation into the accident which likely involved a gun attack.

Meanwhile, Condolences poured in following the demise of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and senior politicians and others expressed condolences on this occasion.

