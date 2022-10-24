Arshad Sharif’s killing: NA unanimously passes resolution, demands probe

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s senior journalist and renowned anchor Arshad Sharif was martyred in a shooting incident near Nairobi, Kenya late on Sunday night.

Later, Kenyan media reported that Sharif was shot by the local police in a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

The National Assembly passed a resolution to condemn Sharif’s killing in the Kenyan capital and expressed condolence to the slain journalist’s family.

Through the resolution, the House also demanded a thorough probe into the journalist’s murder.

Kenyan police’s statement

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town. According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

PM Shehbaz Sharif contacts Kenya’s president

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Kenya’s President William Ruto and discussed journalist Arshad Sharif’s death.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said he had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto and stressed the need for an impartial and transparent investigation into the death of journalist Arshad Sharif in a “mistaken identity” police firing.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s president expressed regret over the incident and promised “all-out help” to Pakistan. The president has also vowed to present an investigation report on the incident soon.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Moreover, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan said that the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will facilitate the early return of his body.

The FO spokesperson said that the Pakistani High Commissioner received the initial information of his death on the morning of October 24, after which the HC contacted Kenyan police officials, the ministry of foreign affairs and the office of the Kenyan vice president.

According to the FO spokesman, after receiving information about the incident, the people of the High Commission mission reached the spot and got information about the incident and identified the body.

