Imran Khan reaches Arshad Sharif’s residence for condolence

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday reached the residence of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News, Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police in a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

Imran Khan reached the residence of Arshad Sharif in Islamabad and offered his condolence to the mother of the martyr and other family members.

The former prime minister also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his grief on the incident.

Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth – his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2022

On the other hand, Kenyan police confirmed senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the police in a ‘mistaken identity case.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

