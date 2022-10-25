IHC asked to form commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing into a plea seeking the formation of a Fact-Finding Commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Arshad Sharif was shot to death by Kenyan Police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway on Sunday in a “mistaken identity case”.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea moved by Barrister Shoaib Razaq in the case.

Barrister Shoaib Razaq in his arguments before the IHC bench said the body of Arshad Sharif will reach Pakistan today from Kenya and pleaded with the court to order the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of a Pakistani journalist.

The deputy attorney general terming the incident as a matter of grief said the government is waiting for a report from the Kenyan government into the killing.

Read more: Arshad Sharif: Flight carrying body of journalist departs for Pakistan

The CJ IHC also remarked that the formation of a judicial commission at this point will not be helpful and ordered to take journalists’ bodies into confidence over the inquiry into Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Justice Minallah further remarked that two governments are involved in the issue and we should trust the Pakistani government as it is in the best position to see the matter.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for a week.

Comments