Arshad Sharif, Khawar Ghuman move IHC for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: ARY News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif and Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in the ‘sedition case’ registered against them in Karachi.

According to details, Arshad Sharif, Khawar Ghuman, and Executive Producer Adeel Raja approached the Islamabad High Court and filed an application for protective bail.

According to lawyer Malik Altaf, the FIR against ARY News management in Karachi is illegal, an FIR of an incident has been registered in Islamabad, and the FIR registered in Memon Goth police station is against the court decisions.

Senior lawyer Malik Altaf Advocate said that an arrest cannot be made before the appointment of the Investigating Officer and before the FIR reaches the concerned court.

ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA. Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance. The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

