Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee to submit report in SC today

ISLAMABAD: The report of the inquiry committee formed to investigate the murder of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News, Arshad Sharif will be submitted to the Supreme Court today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The investigation report of the Arshad Sharif murder case will be submitted by the interior secretary.

The inquiry committee submitted its report to the interior secretary on Saturday in Arshad murder case. Sources said that the report of the inquiry committee consists of more than 400 pages.

Sources said that the information obtained from Kenya and Dubai is part of the report, and the statement of Faisal Vawda has also been included in the report.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

Arshad was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

