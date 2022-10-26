Inquiry committee leaves for Kenya to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry committee has left for Kenya to investigate the killing of senior journalist and ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the member inquiry committee comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives has left for Kenya to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

The team – formed by Interior Ministry – comprised FIA director Athar Wahid and IB deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya will facilitate the visit of the committee members. The committee will present its report to the interior division.

Earlier in the day, the federal government reshuffled the number of a high-level investigation team from three to two, which was formed to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The interior ministry issued a notification stating that now a two-member team instead of three will go to Kenya to investigate the matter.

Read More: Rana Sanaullah says Kenyan Police’s changing statements causing ‘confusion’ in Arshad Sharif case

It is pertinent to mention here the postmortem of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif was completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, ARY News reported.

An eight-member medical board, consisting of senior doctors, carried out the autopsy. Arshad Sharif’s first autopsy was carried out in Nairobi after he was killed in Kenya.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid and Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad on Thursday.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

Comments