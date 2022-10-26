Rana Sanaullah says Kenyan Police’s changing statements causing ‘confusion’ in Arshad Sharif case

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Kenyan Police’s change of stances over the Arshad Sharif murder case is causing confusion, ARY News reported.

Interior Minsiter added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could provide security to Arshad Sharif in Punjab or Khyber Pakktunkhwa (KP), as they are ruling the provinces, rather than him going to Kenya. Kenya is not a secure country, he added.

He added that the Kenyan Police’s change of stance, and not issuing an official statement to the Kenyan government is causing confusion regarding the case. Senior officers would travel to Kenya and investigate the issue, he added.

The PML-N leader rejected news about Arshad Sharif’s deportation from the UAE. Arshad could have lived in KP or Punjab, or in a safe European country, why did he travel to Kenya? he questioned.

Also Read: ‘Denouncing institutions over Arshad Sharif murder is condemnable’

Rana said that Sharif’s travel to Kenya, recommended by Imran Kahn, was key to this incident. Imran Khan is a beneficiary of the unfortunate incident, he added.

He added that they had to dissolve the previous investigation team due to some issues and another team has been formed. The formation of a judicial commission would take place later, he added.

In a press conference earlier today, SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan urged people to stop speculating about Arshad Sharif’s death. Denouncing national institutions over the issue is condemnable, he added.

Comments