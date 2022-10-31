Arshad Sharif murder: Investigation team meets Kenyan CID

A two-member inquiry committee, set up to investigate the killing of renowned journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, met the Kenyan Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The team met with the Kenyan CID officials to get their stance on the killing of a Pakistani senior journalist in Nairobi.

The team also visited the crime scene and inspected the vehicle in which the slain journalist was traveling in when he was killed.

Earlier, sources said the investigation team questioned Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed about the murder of Arshad Sharif. The Ahmed brothers were hosting a slain journalist in Kenya.

According to sources, Khurram and Waqar Ahmed, who hosted Arshad Sharif in Kenya, described the shooting incident as a “misidentification”. Waqar Ahmed told the probe team that he hosted Arshad Sharif at his friend’s request and ruled out that President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal had asked him to host the senior journalist.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

