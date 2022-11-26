Arshad Sharif murder case probe summons Murad Saeed again

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Sharif murder case fact finding committee has summoned PTI leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed again, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif had earlier summoned Murad Saeed on November 21, but he failed to appear before the probe.

The committee has now summoned him on November 28 (Monday).

“According to the investigation Arshad Sharif’s Apple MacBook has been in your possession,” the fact-finding committee wrote to the PTI leader. “You are requested to provide his Apple MacBook to the investigation team for progress in the inquiry.”

“If you have any other evidence, provide it to the probe team along with the MacBook,” the committee wrote.

“Cooperate with the team, so as we could submit report to the Supreme Court,” the probe team wrote.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the body’s post-mortem and transfer of his remains to Pakistan, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Comments