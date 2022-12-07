Arshad Sharif’s murder was planned, reveals investigation report

ISLAMABAD: The fact-finding committee, formed to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, has failed to collect evidence about who threatened the journo to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the revelations made in the 592-page report of the inquiry committee the details of Arshad Sharif’s contact details, CDR details, residence in Kenya and the statements of the people regarding the deceased journalist are included.

In the report, the committee revealed that the slain journalist was forced to leave Pakistan due to the threats associated with the cases registered against him, pointing out that the cases were lodged against the rules and regulations.

The report also dismissed the view that Arshad Sharif was killed due to mistaken identity, claiming the journalist’s murder had been planned. The investigation team found a contradiction in the statements of the Kenyan police during the probe.

It also revealed that the anchorperson was apparently forced to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read more: Arshad Sharif’s murder: Salman Iqbal says fact-finding committee’s report lacks facts

The report says that the role of many foreign characters including Arshad Sharif’s host in Kenya, Khurram, Waqar is important and requires further investigation. But both Khurram and Waqar were reluctant to give the required information.

The report further said that around a dozen important figures were in constant touch with Arshad Sharif in Pakistan, Dubai, Kenya.

The investigation report said that the statements of the officers of Pakistan Mission Dubai have also been taken. According to the family and friends, Arshad Sharif was threatened with death.

16 cases were registered against Arshad Sharif in Pakistan, but copies of only nine cases were provided to the investigation committee. The committee also wrote letters to the IG of Islamabad, Balochistan, and Sindh.

The investigation team said that letters were penned to present the FIR plaintiffs but only three plaintiffs appeared before the committee. Arshad Sharif was booked in three cases on 19th May this year, while six more cases were registered on May 20. The investigation report has raised concerns that legal procedures were not followed in registering the FIR.

The report further stated that former federal minister and PTI leader Faisal Vawda did not submit an evidentiary statement to the fact-finding committee.

Read more: Police register Arshad Sharif’s murder case without consulting martyr’s mother

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that the journalist was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Comments