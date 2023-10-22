Arshad Sharif Murder: PFUJ urge UN to form fact finding commission

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) urged United Nations (UN) to form a fact-finding commission for the probe into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per details, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that the Pakistani and Kenyan governments have failed to arrest the suspects of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Whereas, Union’s Secretary-General Arshad Ansari maintained that it is the failure of both governments that they couldn’t find the murderers of the slain journalist

On October 17, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar sought facilitation from Kenyan President Dr William Ruto over the finalization of the investigation into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president’s facilitation in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

“The prime minister requested the Kenyan President for facilitation and finalization of the report of special joint investigation team (JIT) in the murder case of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif,” the PM Office said in a statement following the meeting of the two leaders.

The five Kenyan policemen, who were involved in the killing of former ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have ‘resumed’ their official duties without facing any accountability.

This claim was made by Kenyan Crime and Investigative journalist, Nyaboga Kiage. The journalist said the five cops involved in the fatal shootout are back to work and two of them have been promoted to senior ranks.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.