Arshad Sharif murder: PFUJ urges SC to take suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, ARY News reported.

The PFUJ has penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, urging the apex court to take suo motu action and form a judicial commission under the supervision of a sitting judge in the murder case.

The journalist body also appealed to CJP to provide justice to Arshad Sharif’s family and journalist body by conducting a transparent inquiry into the case.

Earlier, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) rejected the inquiry commission proposed by the government to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, PFUJ representative Lala Asad Pathan rejected the inquiry commission proposed by the government to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif.

Terming the inquiry commission ‘weak’, the PFUJ representative had said that no commission under the influence of incumbent ministers would be accepted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government approved the constitution of a three-member inquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed