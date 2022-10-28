Salman Iqbal calls for independent probe into Arshad Sharif’s killing

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has called for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office into the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Mr Salman Iqbal issued his statement on Twitter after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah levelled baseless allegations against him during his press conference today.

He said, “No words can express how shocked and heartbroken I am by the brutal killing of my brother Arshad Sharif. Arshad’s death is an immense loss to all of Pakistan and to journalism globally. My thoughts are with his family and all those who are mourning him. Since the beginning of my career, I have always done my utmost to protect my people, and they can vouch for this.”

“It is not easy to be a journalist in Pakistan. All of us face various threats and it is my job to mitigate them. Over the years, we have lost many colleagues in our country’s war against terrorism, and we continue to support their families to this day.”

“We knew that the threats to Arshad’s life were legitimate. He repeatedly appealed in writing to all relevant sectors of government for protection. Instead of receiving help, he was targeted with cases of sedition, multiple FIRS and arrest warrants, which compelled him to make the difficult choice to leave Pakistan. As friends and colleagues, we stood by him and his choices, so following standard procedure our offices helped him with his travel plans. Since when is helping a friend a crime?”

Mr Salman Iqbal condemned the smear campaign against him by the incumbent government.

He said, “The government has been running a smear campaign against me since coming into power in April 2022, calling me a gold smuggler and arms dealer, among other things. It started with Maryam Nawaz, and the campaign continues under current government ministers. The FBR, FIA, PEMRA and SECP have been weaponized to politically attack me, with numerous FIRs, arrest warrants and a sedition case issued against me. These unwarranted attacks on me and the persecution of journalists by the PMLN government have left me fearing for my safety and unable to return to Pakistan for the past six months.”

“The wild and baseless allegations recently levelled against me by the Interior Minister in relation to Arshad’s killing are a continuation of this campaign. Let me say categorically that I had no involvement whatsoever in the gruesome act against my brother. I am sad and shocked that no commission has yet been formed and instead the government has been holding multiple press conferences at which outlandish insinuations have been thrown around implying that I am part of a conspiracy. It is disgusting to try and politicise his death in this way,” Iqbal added.

The President & CEO ARY Digital Network cast doubts over the transparency of the investigation into Arshad Sharif’s assassination by the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

“It has been stated that I should be included in the investigation into the killing of Arshad. I do not believe in the independence of the investigation being undertaken by the present PMLN government but will answer any questions put to me.”

“I am calling for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office, and will of course provide my full cooperation to any such investigation seeking to get to the full truth behind the killing of Arshad Sharif with a view to bringing those responsible to justice,” he concluded.

Arshad Sharif, a senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenya where he was living in self-exile.

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

Government of Pakistan has also formed a two-member team to investigate Arshad Sharif’s death comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives.

