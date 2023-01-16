Arshad Sharif murder probe: Special JIT reaches UAE

The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has reached United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported on Monday.

The probe team will stay in UAE for a week to collect details of Arshad Sharif’s meetings and contacts he made during his stay in Dubai.

The special JIT will then visit Nairobi on January 15 to collect evidence regarding the murder of the renowned journalist. The team will probe two brothers Khurram and Waqar, who accompanied Sharif while he was in Kenya.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

Last month, the Spe­c­ial Joint Investi­ga­tion Team (SJIT) visited slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s residence to record his mother’s statement.

Arshad was shot dead in Kenya by the local police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case” on October 23. The official police statement later expressed “regrets on the unfortunate incident.”

