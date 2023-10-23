Arshad Sharif remembered on 1st death anniversary

KARACHI: Senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif is being remembered on his first death anniversary today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets not only questioned the police’s conduct but also raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

The case of the slain journalist is currently under trial in the Supreme Court.

ARY Digital Network President and CEO Mr Salman Iqbal posted on X (formally Twitter), said: “Having been in the news business for over 23 years this was a story which was the most difficult one to break, should I tell the world first or his family.”

Exactly a year ago tonight i received a phone call which changed my life for ever. It was about my brother Arshad Sharifs assassination in Kenya. Having been in the news business for over 23 years this was a story which was the most difficult one to break , should i tell the… — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) October 22, 2023

He applauded the journalistic qualities of Arshad Sharif and prayed for him.

Read more: PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president’s facilitation in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) urged the United Nations (UN) to form a fact-finding commission for the probe into the murder of Arshad Sharif

The five Kenyan policemen, who were involved in the killing of former ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have ‘resumed’ their official duties without facing any accountability.

This claim was made by the Kenyan Crime and Investigative journalist, Nyaboga Kiage. The journalist said the five cops involved in the fatal shootout are back to work and two of them have been promoted to senior ranks.