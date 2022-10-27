Arshad Sharif was in contact with establishment: DG ISI

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said on Thursday that the senior journalist Arshad Sharif did not face any threat in Pakistan and had contacts with the establishment, ARY News reported.

In an unprecedented move, DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum made an appearance in today’s joint press conference with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

Talking about the late journalist Arshad Sharif, the ISI chief praised Sharif as a competent, hardworking and able journalist.

COAS BAJWA WAS OFFERED INDEFINITE EXTENSION IN MARCH: DG ISI

DG ISI stated that as per his reports, Arshad did not face any threat in Pakistan and was in contact with the establishment.

“When he went abroad, he was still in contact [with the establishment],” Lt Gen Anjum said.

The DG ISI said he was in contact with his Kenyan counterpart regarding the probe into the death of a senior journalist.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenya where he was living in self-exile.

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded a judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

Government of Pakistan has also formed a two-member team to investigate Arshad Sharif’s death comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives.

