Arshad Sharif’s killing: JI demands constitution of judicial commission

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the constitution of judicial commission to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Nairobi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sirajul Haq expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of Arshad Sharif’s soul.

He said that the nation wants to know the facts behind the killing of the senior journalist in Kenya. The JI Ameer said that the current rulers failed to deliver in all sectors while politics, economy, society and institutions were downgraded.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers degraded their mandate and deceive the nation every time.

Senior journalist’s killing incident

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

NA demands probe

The National Assembly (NA) has unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The National Assembly passed a resolution to condemn Sharif’s killing in the Kenyan capital and expressed condolence to the slain journalist’s family.

Through the resolution, the House also demanded a thorough probe into the journalist’s murder.

