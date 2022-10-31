Arshad Sharif’s murder probe: Salman Iqbal reiterates demand for independent inquiry commission

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has reiterated his demand for the constitution of an independent inquiry commission with Supreme Court’s (SC) sitting judges alongside United Nations Human Rights members to probe into slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

Earlier, a three-member inquiry commission headed by former LHC judge Justice Retired Abdul Shakoor Paracha was formed by the federal government to probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case.

Reacting to the government’s commission, the ARY Digital Network CEO said in a Twitter message along with the press statement of Sharif’s mother that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to appoint a credible commission of inquiry into Arshad Sharif’s death in order to ensure transparency despite giving assurance.

He demanded, ‘An independent SC Inquiry Commission with sitting judges must be established with the United Nations Human Rights’ support to secure justice for Arshad Sharif.

Sharif’s mother rejects govt’s commission

Arshad Sharif’s mother has asked the federal government to not politicise the assassination case and rejected the three-member inquiry commission.

Slain Arshad Sharif’s mother expressed disappointment over the inquiry commission formed by the federal government and termed its constitution contradictory to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement. She demanded the federal government to not politicise her son’s assassination case.

She demanded the federal government constitute a high-powered judicial commission to probe into Sharif’s killing case in which United Nations Human Rights members should be included. She said that an inquiry commission should be formed on which the family and journalists can trust.

‘Independent probe overseen by the UN Human Rights Office’

On October 29, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal had called for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office into the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The President & CEO ARY Digital Network cast doubts over the transparency of the investigation into Arshad Sharif’s assassination by the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

“It has been stated that I should be included in the investigation into the killing of Arshad. I do not believe in the independence of the investigation being undertaken by the present PMLN government but will answer any questions put to me.”

“I am calling for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office, and will of course provide my full cooperation to any such investigation seeking to get to the full truth behind the killing of Arshad Sharif with a view to bringing those responsible to justice,” he concluded.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

