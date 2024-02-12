Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Gorretti take important decision about their marriage

Veteran Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti registered their marriage in court after almost 25 years.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti married in a church on February 14, 1999. It was followed by nikkah. They will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on February 14 this year.

A report by Indian news agency Times of India stated that the couple had never legally registered their marriage in the past 25 years. They completed the formality on January 23, 2024.

When asked the reason for the delay, the ‘Munna Bhai’ star said they never realized the importance of a legally registered marriage in the past.

“It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important,” Arshad Warsi was quoted saying in the Times of India report. “But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law.

“Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each then that’s all that matters.”

Moreover, Arshad Warsi said he and Maria Gorretti are different to each other. He said they have ‘successful’ married life instead of a ‘happy’ one.

“Well, not ‘happy married life’, it’s been a successful ‘married life’. These 25 years have been insanely crazy. Maria and I are poles apart. We are completely different and I think that is where the magic lies. As much as Maria is hyper, I am calm. She is well-educated and I am not,” he said.

The actor added, “Maria is extremely practical and I live by where life takes me. I think that’s what works for us. Her madness and my calmness all put together works fine. She drives me up the wall and I drive up the wall. It’s exciting… I love it.”

