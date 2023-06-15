Arshad Warsi was convinced ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ will be his last film

Indian actor Arshad Warsi said he was convinced that the iconic role of Circuit from ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ will be his last performance and the title will ruin his career.

In a recent outing with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital show, Warsi spoke about the decision of doing Circuit, although he believed that it was a ‘bad’ role.

“I knew that my life would be ruined after doing this film. I thought this would be the last film I’d do,” said the actor.

“It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do it because it was that bad,” he added.

Warsi continued to explain, “When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out that you realize its true essence and impact.”

“[On the paper] it was the role of a goon among five others who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing; if it flopped, I’d get nothing… I don’t think even Sanju had a lot of confidence in the first film, as it went against the grain of what was working at that time.”

When further asked about why he decided to do it, Warsi replied, “I liked Raju [Rajkumar Hirani]. He was a good man and a good director, and I liked the story. I liked the film. But I knew I wouldn’t gain anything from it. Do you ever remember goons in movies like this? Only the hero and the director benefit from these movies.”

“I asked Raju to let me enjoy it, to let me enjoy my failure and he did.”

It is pertinent to mention that the character turned out to be a mass favourite and even got Warsi some of the eminent film honours of the country for his stint as Circuit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Warsi was last seen in the recently-released second season of the crime-thriller web series ‘Asur: The Rise of the Dark Side’, reprising his main role of Dhananjay DJ Rajpoot.