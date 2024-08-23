Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi turned off Instagram comments after receiving abuse from the fans of South star Prabhas for calling him a “joker” in “Kalki 2898 AD.”

The “Jolly LLB” actor took the internet by storm with his severe criticism of Prabhas over his acting performance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

His comment landed him in hot waters as fans of Prabhas flooded the comments section of his social media accounts with abuse and hate-filled comments.

Following the severe trolling, Arshad Warsi turned off the comments section of his latest post on Instagram to avoid hate comments targeted at his family.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share a snap with his wife Maria Goretti, and daughter taken on India’s Independence Day.

“HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY…Jai Hind” he wrote in the caption as the Bollywood actor disabled the comment section.

Days earlier in an interview, Warsi revealed that he did not like ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which also starred veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“I watched Kalki. Didn’t like it. It hurts me when… Amit ji was unbelievable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, our lives would be set. He’s unreal,” the actor said in the interview.

However, Arshad Warsi slammed the makers of the film and Prabhas for making the movie more of a comedy.

“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand,” he said.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Warsi made his acting debut with “Tere Mere Sapne” in 1996, however, it was his portrayal of “Circuit” in the “Munna Bhai” films that garnered him fame and widespread acclaim.