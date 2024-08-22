‘Kalki 2898 AD’ OTT release has fans agreeing with Arshad Warsi

Fans began to agree with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi after Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s “Kalki 2898 AD” was streamed on Prime Video and Netflix.

Released on June 27 in theatres, the sci-fi movie streamed on Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language on Thursday.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan among others.

Soon after its release on OTT platforms, fans began weighing on Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi’s comments in which he criticised ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ while calling Prabhas a “joker.”

While some mentioned that the movie had its ups and downs, several agreed with the “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” actor who slammed the makers of the film and the lead actor for making the movie more of a comedy.

Taking to X, a fan wrote, “#Kalki2898AD: The story deserved a better film. Still a lot to like. Highlights for me were all things “avatar”, hopefully, future parts are more of that & not the discount Hollywood sci-fi scraps. Arshad Warsi is wrong. Jokers are funny and Prabhas is spectacularly unfunny.”

Another user believed that Warsi was right in his criticism of Prabhas for botching his part.

“#ArshadWarsi didn’t say anything wrong here. He didn’t like the character Prabhas was playing and one should be critical about that. Prabhas was literally a joker in #Kalki tbvh, he was having all cringy scenes in the film,” the user wrote.

“I just watched Kalki, and what #ArshadWarsi said, I stand by it,” another user wrote.

One user suggested that the South star failed to give a masterclass acting performance after his hit film ‘Baahubali.’

“Prabhas is no doubt Pan india star..But Except Baahubali, he hasn’t done anything is called Acting Masterclass..He is biggest crowd puller, but acting wise he is very average.. accept it or not..Arshad warsi is 100% right..His Kalki look is cringe,” he opined.

A user, presumably a fan of South star Allu Arjun, believed that the “Pushpa” actor would have done justice to the role.

“Saw Kalki today on Netflix. The movie was average. But i agree with @ArshadWarsi sir. #prabhas was like a joker in the movie. He is the biggest disappointment in my opinion. I think @alluarjun would have done a great job,” the user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Warsi was severely trolled on social media following his harsh criticism of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Speaking on a podcast with an Indian YouTuber, the “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” actor said that Prabhas was ‘like a joker’ in the sci-fi movie.

“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand,” Warsi added.