Arshad Warsi’s blunt take on Prabhas’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ goes viral

While Prabhas’s “Kalki 2898 AD” became a hit at the Indian box office, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been left disappointed by the film.

Speaking on a podcast with an Indian YouTuber, the “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” actor said that Prabhas was ‘like a joker’ in the sci-fi movie.

Arshad Warsi began by showering praise on veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who also plays a key role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

“I watched Kalki. Didn’t like it. It hurts me when… Amit ji was unbelievable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, our lives would be set. He’s unreal,” the actor said.

However, he slammed the makers of the film and the lead actor Prabhas for making the movie more of a comedy.

“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand,” Warsi said.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie, inspired by Mahabharata, has collected INR1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi’s last appearance was in the web series “Asur” and “Modern Love Mumbai”. He is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in the third part of “Jolly LLB”.

The Bollywood actor made his acting debut with “Tere Mere Sapne” in 1996, however, it was his portrayal of “Circuit” in the “Munna Bhai” films that garnered him fame and widespread acclaim.

