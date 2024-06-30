Kalki 2898 AD: Rajinikanth showers praise on Prabhas starrer sci-fi film

Veteran Indian actor Rajinikanth heaped praise on the makers of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

The sci-fi film hit theaters on June 27 and managed to attract the audience’s attention with Indian box office experts suggesting a collection of INR5 billion in the first weekend.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Apart from Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani appeared in key roles.

Actor Rajinikanth was impressed by the movie as he called it an epic that took the Indian cinema to another level.

Read more: Kalki 2898 AD 2 starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan confirmed

“Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless,” he wrote in a post on X.

It is pertinent to mention that director Nag Ashwin has announced making a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD that will reportedly take three years to complete.

The first part of the movie has a cliffhanger ending leaving audience wondering about what will happen next.

With Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin regaining his true strength, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan would have to stand in his way to counter him in the second part.

The movie collected more than INR300 million from around one million tickets sold for 13,628 shows in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Kalki 2898 AD also became the first Indian movie to be screened across all 210 IMAX screens worldwide.