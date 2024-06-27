Kalki 2898 AD 2 starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan confirmed

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have announced making a sequel to the sci-fi movie.

The second part of the movie will see Prabhas and Bachchan joining hands against Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin, an Indian media outlet reported.

Director Nag Ashwin revealed that the sequel will take three years to complete.

Kalki 2898 AD hit theaters on June 27 and managed to attract the audience’s attention with Indian box office experts suggesting that the collection on day 1 could be as much as INR2 billion globally while they predicted a collection of INR5 billion in the first weekend.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Apart from Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani appeared in key roles.

Fans rejoiced the announcement of the sequel as Kalki 2898 AD has a cliffhanger ending leaving audience wondering about what will happen next.

With Yaskin regaining his true strength, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan would have to stand in his way to counter him.

Earlier, several dubbed the movie as a ‘cheaper copy’ of Hollywood hits ‘Dune’ and ‘Star Wars’.

At the unveiling of the first glimpse of the film, fans were left intrigued about the dystopian drama, as movie aficionados could not help but notice the uncanny similarities in the title and the Hollywood cults.

Later, South Korean concept illustrator and designer Sung Choi accused the makers of the movie of stealing his artwork.

Sharing a collage featuring his illustration and a still from the film’s trailer in a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, “Unauthorised use of the artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment. @Kalki2898AD @VyjayanthiFilms #kalki2898ad.”