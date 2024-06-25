Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas starrer eyes India’s third biggest box office opening

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone eyes the third biggest opening day at the Indian box office with advance booking of one million tickets.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi is set for release on July 27 while advance bookings opened on June 23, an Indian media outlet reported.

The movie has collected more than INR300 million from around one million tickets sold for 13,628 shows in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Kalki 2898 AD will also become the first Indian movie to be screened across all 210 IMAX screens worldwide.

The action-thriller is predicted to cross INR2 billion on its first day at the box office, making it the third biggest Indian movie openings just behind SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Baahubali 2.

RRR currently holds the record for the biggest opening with INR2.23 billion followed by Baahubali 2 with the first day collection of INR2.14 billion.

Kalki 2898 AD is also outperforming Prabhas’ Salaar which amassed INR1.65 billion in pre-sales of tickets.

Indian box office experts suggested that Nag Ashwin’s action thriller will open between INR600 million to INR700 million in India, contributing to a worldwide opening of around INR2.1 billion gross collection.

The trailer for Kalki 2898 AD was release on June 10 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.

The movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

The highly-anticipated film made headlines days earlier when Telugu actor Dr Rajshekar’s 2019-film ‘Kalki’ went houseful as fans mistake it for Kalki 2898 AD.

A ticketing platform, opened showed for Rajasekhar’s film instead of Prabhas-starrer. Actor Rajasekhar reacted to the goof-up in a funny way on the X, saying that he did not had anything to do with the mix-up.