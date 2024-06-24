‘Kalki’ goes housefull as Prabhas fans mistake it for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Telugu actor Dr Rajshekar’s 2019-film ‘Kalki’ has yet again made headlines after it went housful as Prabhas fans mistake it for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

A ticketing platform, opened shows for Rajasekhar’s film instead of Prabhas-starrer. Actor Rajasekhar reacted to the goof-up in a funny way on the X app. He said that he doesn’t have anything to do with the mix-up.

Reportedly, nearly 20 shows of Rajashekar’s ‘Kalki’ were sold out. Rajasekhar wrote, “Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu (I have no connection). Jokes apart… Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, the stellar cast and crew all the very very best! May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead @kalki2898ad (sic).”

Earlier, the trailer for Indian sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD has dropped starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

The sci-fi title, believed to be the most expensive Indian film with a budget of $72 million, is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

The trailer went viral as soon as it was dropped on YouTube and generated more than 2 million views in less than two hours.