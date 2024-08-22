Arslan Ash reacts after shocking exit from Esports World Cup

Pakistan’s E-sports star Arslan Ash broke his silence after his shocking elimination from the Tekken 8 event of the Esports World Cup.

Going into the tournament, the five-time EVO champion was one of the favourites to win the event, however, he suffered two consecutive losses in the early stage which led to his premature elimination from the tournament.

Arslan Ash lost to Ulsan 2-1, followed by a crushing defeat of 2-0 at the hands of JeonDDing.

Following his elimination from the Esports World Cup, reports said that the star player faced issues with his arcade stick forcing him to borrow a stick from another competitor, Sajawal.

However, Arslan Ash struggled to adapt to the borrowed stick and failed to perform in the all-important games of the competition.

After his defeat, Ash took to X and revealed that his arcade stick faced an issue.

“Hey guys, yesterday was a tough one. My stick failed me and I had to borrow a friend’s. Wasn’t my best performance. I’m still trying to figure out what went wrong. But now I’m shifting focus to supporting my Pakistani friends. Thanks for the love and support. It means a lot,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Arslan Ash won his fifth EVO Tekken 8 title last month, defeating compatriot Atif Butt in the Grand Finals in Las Vegas.

The star gamer triumphed by 3-1 in the winner’s final, following which Atif faced Japan’s Nobi in the loser’s final and defeated him 3-0 to set up the Grand Final with Ash.

The ultimate game saw Atif opening on a high as he won the first game but Arslan equalised in the following round.

Atif then switched to FENG and tied the score at 2-2. In the final round, however, Atif Butt appeared favourite but Arslan Ash landed a perfect hit to clinch his fifth EVO title.