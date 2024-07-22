Arslan Ash bags fifth EVO Tekken title

LAS VEGAS: Pakistan’s E-sports star Arslan Ash on Monday won the EVO Tekken 8 title, his fifth title, defeating compatriot Atif Butt in the Grand Finals.

The star gamer triumphed by 3-1 in the winner’s final following which Atif faced Japan’s Nobi in the loser’s final and defeated him 3-0 to set up the Grand Final with Ash.

Atif started the thrilling Grand Final on a high as he won the first game but Arslan equalised in the following round.

Atif then switched to FENG and tied the score at 2-2. In the final round, however, Atif Butt appeared favourite but Arslan Ash landed a perfect hit to clinch his fifth EVO title.

“I’ve done it again, Alhamdulillah, 5th EVO title in the bag, but definitely not my last,” Arslan posted on X.

Read more: Arslan Ash makes history, Bags 4th Evo championship title

“This win is for Pakistan and everyone out there pushing boundaries! Onward and upward! And to my critics, I’ve still got it, baby! And I’m not done yet,” he added.

Following the game, Atif Butt said that Arslan Ash was a deserving winner, while mentioning that he was not satisfied with his performance.

“First of all, I would like to thank all of my supporters. As a professional player, I always wanted to win an EVO. It’s a dream title of any player. I have tried hardest to win it, but failed & got the (2nd position),” wrote Butt.

“I’m not really happy with my performance. Still, I’m thankful to Allah for showering a lot of blessings on me. I will work tirelessly to present Pakistan at the highest level. In Sha Allah, he added.

“[Arslan Ash] you have given me a tough time in grand finals. You really deserve to win the tournament. I heartedly congratulate you on your 5× EVO title. It’s again the victory of Pakistan Tekken. It’s just a beginning, In Sha Allah,” Atif Butt concluded.