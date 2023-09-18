Arslan Khan shakes a leg with sister-in-law: Watch

The young dancing duo, Arslan Khan ans his his sister-in-law Moeeza shook a leg together and we are watching the viral reel on repeat.

Rising actor-model Arslan Khan and his sister-in-law Moeeza, husband and younger sister of young starlet Hira Khan, aced the high-energy choreography of Bollywood song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ in yet another dance collaboration and it is next to impossible to watch this duo on repeat.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Khan wrote the name of the hit in the caption followed by a question mark. A day later, the two also dropped another part from the same dance routine on the social site.

For the unversed, the upbeat and peppy track is from Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s last release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor. ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Charan, while, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam wrote the lyrics and composed music respectively.

Both parts of the now-viral reel were watched by millions of their fans on the gram, who showered their love for the dance partners in the form of likes and praising comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Arslan tied the knot with Moeeza’s sister, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star Hira Khan in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the latter.

Arslan Khan gets an offer from Bollywood?