Article 20 of Constitution envisages religious freedom for everyone: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Constitution of Pakistan is indeed a comprehensive document for basic human and minority rights, said Wednesday Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the country observes the National Minority Day, ARY News reported.

The top judge said while addressing a ceremony to commemorate the day, there are some works to be undertaken by the federal government in order to ensure minority rights, as enshrined in the law, are duly observed.

The attorney general is a legal representative of the federal and he may look into the demands made by the minority communities, while I can assist on the legal aspect of the matter, CJP said.

Article 20 of the Constitution envisages religious and basic freedom to every citizen of the country, he said, and added that every religioun in this country is free to establish their places of worship.

If any feudal lord imperils anyone from the minority community, the doors of the court are always open, he reassured the minorities in Pakistan.

President, PM vow to safeguard minorities’ rights

Separately, it may be reminded that the National Minority Day is being observed to commemorate the contribution of minorities in the progress of Pakistan.

The day is observed to recall the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths, we are one nation.

Events, seminars, and social gatherings are arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.