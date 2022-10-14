Article 63(A) interpretation: SC issues detailed judgement on presidential reference

The Supreme Court has issued the detailed judgement of Article 63 (A) Presidential reference, which sought the interpretation of the article, ARY News reported.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar wrote the 95-page judgement, beginning with a quote by John Marshall, which said that the judiciary’s responsibility is only interpretation and not altering the laws.

The decision read that any disgruntled lawmaker can not vote against the party line in the parliament. The duration of disqualification is to be decided by the parliament, the judgement read.

It added that all lawmakers have freedom of expression, but lawmakers can not practice it while voting in the parliament. It added that casting votes against party lines will be destructive for the parliamentary democracy.

Lawmakers can debate, or disagree with the part line within the party but cannot vote against the party line, the verdict read.

Also Read: PTI submits reference against deviant MNAs under article 63(A)

The verdict added that the court does not agree with the notion that the decision would promote authoritarianism within the parties. The decision added that counting votes against the party line would be a threat to democracy.

The reference was filed by President Arif Alvi ahead of the vote of no-confidence against former PM Imran Khan.

Comments