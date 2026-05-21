The AI revolution is here and the boos are getting louder. As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and markets around the world, a sense of dread is deepening among young “digital natives” now entering the workforce, fearful of the impact on jobs ​and daily life as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini become household names.

In a speech this week, former Google CEO ‌Eric Schmidt told graduating University of Arizona students that the impact of AI would be “larger, faster, and more consequential” than anything before.

Also Read: Meta lays off 8,000 employees amid major AI-driven restructuring

SINGAPORE: Tech giant Meta has begun issuing termination notices to around 8,000 employees worldwide as part of a major restructuring initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI), according to reports.

The layoffs began at 4am on Wednesday in Singapore and affect nearly 10 percent of Meta’s global workforce of 78,865 employees.