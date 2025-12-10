Artist Nnena Kalu wins UK's 2025 Turner Prize

LONDON: Glasgow-born artist Nnena Kalu won the 2025 Turner Prize for contemporary art on Tuesday, with the jury praising the hanging sculptures she creates from wrappings of varied materials, forming cocoon-like shapes, as well as her large-scale drawings.

Established in 1984 and named after British painter J.M.W. Turner, the prestigious art prize is awarded to an artist born or based in the United Kingdom for an outstanding exhibition or presentation of their work in the past 12 months.

Kalu, 59, receives a 25,000-pound ($33,240.00) prize.

The jury commended Kalu’s “bold and compelling work” and highlighted her “distinct practice and finesse of scale, composition and colour”, describing the pieces as having a powerful presence.

The 2025 prize was announced at a ceremony at a school in the northern English city of Bradford, this year’s UK City of Culture, and was presented by magician Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo.

Last year’s prize was won by artist Jasleen Kaur, who was also born in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)