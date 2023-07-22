Aruba Mirza calls herself ‘Papa ki pari’ – Watch

Showbiz starlet Aruba Mirza revealed how she came into the entertainment industry, despite being from a conservative family.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Aruba Mirza spilt all about the beginning of her career, revealing the person who brought her into the industry.

The rising actor divulged that she had never uploaded any of her [face] pictures on Facebook until the age of 21. “I was one of those ‘papa ki pari’ girls who would put the picture of their face covered with a hand,” Mirza added with a laugh.

“I initially did a couple of dramas in Islamabad – one of which never went on air – so when I put the pictures from those projects on Facebook, that’s when I got further offers,” she explained. “Fortunately, I didn’t have any struggles in my career.”

Speaking about the initial projects in the capital city, Mirza mentioned that it was because of a model named Iqra who had met her on a flight to Islamabad and the two exchanged numbers.

“She showed my pictures to someone and they called me for a brief role in a serial. After a lot of convincing, I was finally allowed to go for the shoot with an elder cousin who is like a brother to me,” she told the host.

On the work front, Aruba Mirza is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, headlined by Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari, Kiran Haq and Areej Mohyudin.

‘Meray Hi Rehna’, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ARY Digital.

Kiran Haq wins the internet with new reel: Watch