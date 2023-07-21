Kiran Haq wins the internet with new reel: Watch

The latest reel of TV actor Kiran Haq from the sets of her drama serial is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Kiran Haq treated her thousands of Instagram followers with a new reel from the sets of her on-air drama serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

Dressed in a simple, colour-blocked outfit, the celebrity recorded the video in the garden, as she walked towards the camera with a bunch of flowers in her hand. The reel clip, with the Bollywood song ‘Saathiyaa’ (Singham) by ace singer Shreya Ghoshal playing in the background, was captioned simply with a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

The now-viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site on her handle and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiran Haq is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, alongside Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari and Areej Mohyudin. The cast also features Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

‘Meray Hi Rehna’, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.