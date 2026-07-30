Aruba Mirza reveals Saqib Chadhar's DM leak

Pakistani actress Aruba Mirza shared the screen shot of her conversation with MPA Saqib Chadhar, revealing how he slid into her messages.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Aruba Mirza posted a story of a screenshot, featuring a brief yet intriguing conversation with Chadhar in her Instagram DMs. She also added text in her story and stated, “Momina Iqbal, Syeda Tooba and also me… this is the reality of our ruling class”.

Earlier, Saqib Chadhar was proven guilty of harassment and threats against Momina Iqbal. According to the statement of the investigation officer, he has been found guilty, and he also revealed that his wife, Sumaira, submitted her mobile phone to NCCIA two days ago, which is currently under forensic analysis.

Also, Momina Iqbal’s lawyer has requested the court to cancel the suspect’s bail because the suspect’s freedom poses a threat to his client. The court has summoned the lawyers to present their final arguments in the next hearing. The interim bail of Chadhar and his wife has been extended till September 3.