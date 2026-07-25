NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, describing it as a “major victory for democracy.”

In a video message shared on X, Kejriwal said, “Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. This is a big victory for democracy.”

Congratulating students and young protesters, he said, “A huge congratulations to everyone, especially Gen Z and the youth. It is a matter of great happiness that your hard work has finally paid off with Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.”

Kejriwal said the protests had restored people’s faith in the democratic process.

“For some time, people had begun to lose faith in democracy. They felt the government was unwilling to listen to the voice of the people,” he said.

Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026

“However, such a massive public movement took place that, ultimately, the government’s arrogance had to bow before the people. This proves that democracy works.”

He urged the government to draw lessons from the protests and ensure strict action to prevent future examination scandals.

“The government must realise that it has to listen to the people. Ours is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. I hope the government now takes strict measures to permanently end paper leaks so that students no longer suffer and no child is driven to take such an extreme step as suicide,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday submitted his resignation as Union Education Minister amid continuing protests over alleged examination paper leaks across India.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to students, teachers and education reform while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. He said his decision was taken in the interest of protecting the integrity of the examination system and safeguarding students’ future.

Indian education minister resigns amid student protests over paper leak

His resignation comes amid nationwide protests demanding accountability over paper leaks and examination irregularities.