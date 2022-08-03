ARY Digital Network acquires TV and digital rights for La Liga

In another good news for soccer lovers in Pakistan, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Wednesday announced that the media group has acquired TV and digital rights for two seasons of La Liga in Pakistan.

Football lovers in Pakistan will be able to watch La Liga Season 2022-23 and Season 2023-24 on live on Pakistan’s first HD sports channel A-Sports and smartphone app ARYZAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Iqbal ARY (@salman_ary)

La Liga, is the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system.

Administered by the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional, it is contested by 20 teams, with the three lowest-placed teams at the end of each season being relegated to the Segunda División and replaced by the top two teams and a play-off winner in that division.

La Liga has been the top league in Europe in each of the seven years from 2013 to 2019 (calculated using accumulated figures from five preceding seasons) and has led Europe for 22 of the 60 ranked years up to 2019, more than any other country.

La Liga Season 2022-23 will commence from August 13.

Earlier in June, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal had given another big news for soccer lovers in the country when he announced acquisition of TV and digital rights for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Soccer lovers in Pakistan will be able watch the FIFA World Cup live on A-Sports and can stream it through ARY ZAP application as it kicks off in November.

ARY Digital Network acquires TV and digital rights for FIFA World Cup 2022

A-Sports previously aired ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, PSL Season 2022 and Karachi Open Squash Championship among other major sports events. The channel also aired 2022 F1 British Grand Prix.

ARY ZAP, the popular app owned by ARY Digital Network, just recently, livestreamed Pakistan vs West Indies cricket series.

Comments