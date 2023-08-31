ARY Laguna groundbreaking ceremony held at DHA Gujranwala

The groundbreaking ceremony of ARY Laguna was held at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Gujranwala on Thursday, ARY News reported.
The prestigious event was attended by ARY Laguna Chairman Mr Salman Iqbal, Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brigadier Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, industrialists, investors, DHA officers and businesspersons.
GOC Gujranwala Major General Abdul Moeed Khan was the chief guest of the groundbreaking ceremony of ARY Laguna.
Addressing the event, Chairman ARY Laguna Mr Salman Iqbal said that when he announced that he is bringing ARY Laguna to Gujranwala, a lot of people asked him why is he choosing Gujranwala “I told them that Punjab would accept me openheartedly.”
He reminisced that he came up with this unique concept at a time when the country was dealing with Covid lockdowns and to launch a real-estate project and make it a success was a daunting task.
“People were sceptical about the availability of water and other issues but now if you visit Karachi (ARY Laguna site) you can see that the water issue has been resolved and the lagoon construction is also going on at a rapid pace,” said Salman Iqbal.
Salman Iqbal maintained that ARY Laguna Gujranwala will be the world’s largest lagoon project.
Speaking about the economic crisis the country is going through, ARY Laguna Chairman said that he is hopeful the resilient people of the country will pull it out of the economic crisis.
In December 2020, ARY Laguna and DHA Gujranwala had entered into an agreement to construct a beach-view society in Gujranwala on the same pattern as DHA City Karachi.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Chairman ARY Laguna Mr Salman Iqbal and Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brigadier Amer Kiyani in a ceremony attended by Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Asim Munir.
“The crystal lagoon in Gujranwala will be the largest in the world and will completely change the living standards in the city,” said ARY Laguna Chairman Salman Iqbal on the occasion.
Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brigadier Amer Kiyani was of the view that ARY Laguna is a unique and special project and the DHA administration will provide ARY 400 acres of land for the project.
The idea behind ARY Laguna
ARY Laguna DHA City in Karachi was the first project that was started under the idea to make Pakistan’s first-ever artificial beach and resort-style housing and commercial society.
Once finished, ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi will be the first-ever manmade beach living project in South Asia and will feature an artificial lagoon with crystal clear waters and white sand, private beach access for the residents and a range of water sports facilities among other amenities.