ARY News issues clarification regarding Dr Shahbaz Gill’s statement

ARY News administration on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the countrywide suspension of the channel’s transmission, saying the channel’s ideology is only ‘Pakistan’.

According to the statement, the ARY administration has condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimized by the federal government. Shahbaz Gill’s statement was his personal opinion and had nothing to do this the channel’s policy, it added.

ARY Network’s ideology is only ‘Pakistan’

The news televised was between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Shahbaz Gill joined to give PTI’s opinion on the subject, however, no PML-N representative joined due to their boycott of the network.

The statement added that comments or opinions of any individual televised by the network do not represent the channel’s policy. Shahbaz Gill’s statement was his personal opinion not ARY’s editorial policy, it added.

It added that the federal government is trying to victimize ARY Network.

ARY network has always defended the sanctity and pride of our institutions. Propaganda done by enemy countries has always been countered by the network.

The statement added that the federal government is trying to victimize the ARY Network.

