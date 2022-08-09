Rana Sanaullah levels serious allegations against ARY News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has levelled serious allegations against ARY News and blamed ARY News for being ‘part of conspiracy’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah addressed a press conference after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill and alleged that ARY News facilitated Shahbaz Gill who had given a controversial ‘narrative’ against the institutions.

He alleged that Gill’s statement was completely scripted as he delivered the speech uninterrupted. The interior minister added that Gill and ARY News’ roles are being probed.

Sanaullah said that the responsible persons in the ARY News will be exposed soon besides exposing the ‘craziness’ of PTI. He alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan had designed an alleged conspiracy with a private channel which was a sensitive matter and responsible persons will be arrested.

READ: SHAHBAZ GILL’S ARREST IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW: RANA SANAULLAH

In his press conference, Sanaullah said that Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested in accordance with the law. He declared the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill legal. He said that a case was registered against Gill at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

He said that Gill will be presented before the court on Wednesday morning.

“Narcotics could be placed in his vehicle but we will not do such shameful activities like the previous government of PTI did in its tenure. Nothing illegal will be done with Gill and legal steps will be taken against him.”

Sanaullah criticised the malicious social media campaign against the national institutions after the Lasbela military helicopter crash incident. “A narrative was built under a conspiracy which was scripted in a meeting chaired by Imran Khan. A private channel and its management were included in the conspiracy.”

READ: FOUR MORE PTI LEADERS LIKELY TO BE ARRESTED



The interior minister alleged that Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry were tasked to spread the narrative and they attempt to start a revolt among the officers of a certain rank. He rejected the PTI chief’s statement in which he termed Gill’s arrest as abduction.

He said that PTI was fully trapped in foreign funding and Toshakhana cases and facing public criticism.

He further alleged that the controversial ‘narrative’ was read out by Gill which could not be repeated before the media in the national interests. Rana Sanaullah alleged that the malicious social media campaign was allegedly led by PTI.

Sanaullah said that Gill’s voice was aired via ARY News and the government will find out the personalities behind Gill and the private news channel. Regarding police deployments in Islamabad, he said that provinces could not send the police contingents to Islamabad without formal permission.

Comments