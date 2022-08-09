Shahbaz Gill’s arrest in accordance with law: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested in accordance with the law, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah declared the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill legal. He said that a case was registered against Gill at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

He said that Gill will be presented before the court on Wednesday morning.

“Narcotics could be placed in his vehicle but we will not do such shameful activities like the previous government of PTI did in its tenure. Nothing illegal will be done with Gill and legal steps will be taken against him.”

In his opening remarks, the interior minister said that the security arrangements for Ashura were satisfactory and security institutions played an important role in maintaining the law and order situation. Federal institutions and intelligence agencies exhibited maximum coordination during Ashura days.

“24,000 Pakistan Army soldiers and nearly 16,000 Rangers personnel performed security duties.”

Regarding Gill’s arrest, Sanaullah said, “a case was lodged against the PTI leader at Kohsar police station under sections of 120, 505 B, 153 and 153 A, 124 A and 131 over the complaint of the state.”

“There are reports of a conspiracy hatched with a private channel. There are many characters behind the conspiracy that will be exposed soon. We have been told many times that Imran Khan is dividing the nation.”

Sanaullah criticised the malicious social media campaign against the national institutions after the Lasbela military helicopter crash incident. “A narrative was built under a conspiracy which was scripted in a meeting chaired by Imran Khan. A private channel and its management were included in the conspiracy.”

The interior minister alleged that Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry were tasked to spread the narrative and they attempt to start a revolt among the officers of a certain rank. He rejected the PTI chief’s statement in which he termed Gill’s arrest as abduction.

He said that PTI was fully trapped in foreign funding and Toshakhana cases and facing public criticism.

He further alleged that the controversial ‘narrative’ was read out by Gill which could not be repeated before the media in the national interests. Rana Sanaullah alleged that the malicious social media campaign was allegedly led by PTI.

Sanaullah said that Gill’s voice was aired via ARY News and the government will find out the personalities behind Gill and the private news channel. Regarding police deployments in Islamabad, he said that provinces could not send the police contingents to Islamabad without formal permission.

Sanaullah said that the government will remove all hurdles in the implementation of the law. PTI will face severe consequences of the grave mistake and responsible persons will be arrested.

