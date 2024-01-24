ARY News reporter goes ‘missing’ in Gujrat

LAHORE: ARY News reporter stationed in Gujrat, Aamir Mahmood Butt has gone ‘missing’, according to his family.

According to the family, an application has been filed at Civil Lines police station regarding the missing of Aamir Mahmood Butt, who went missing last night in Gujrat.

Sharjeel Memon, son of ARY News reporter, said his father left the house around 8 pm last night and did not return, while his cellphone is also switched off.

Meanwhile, the police have denied any information about the ‘missing’ journalist.