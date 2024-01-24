23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

ARY News reporter goes ‘missing’ in Gujrat

Babar Khan
By Babar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Khan
Babar Khan
Babar Khan is ARY News' Lahore corespondent

LAHORE: ARY News reporter stationed in Gujrat, Aamir Mahmood Butt has gone ‘missing’, according to his family. 

According to the family, an application has been filed at Civil Lines police station regarding the missing of Aamir Mahmood Butt, who went missing last night in Gujrat.

Read more: Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick found after going missing in Afghanistan

Sharjeel Memon, son of ARY News reporter, said his father left the house around 8 pm last night and did not return, while his cellphone is also switched off.

Meanwhile, the police have denied any information about the ‘missing’ journalist.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.