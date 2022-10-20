ARY News staff van looted in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of street crimes, robbers on Thursday looted staff of ARY News in Karachi.

According to details, the van of ARY News female staff was intercepted near the channel’s head office located n Karachi’s Site Area by six robbers.

The female staff of ARY News was robbed of their mobile phones and cash, while the robbers fled the scene safely.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has taken stern notice of the matter and sought a report from the AIG Karachi.

Memon said the concerned police station will collect evidence from the crime scene.

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon claimed that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and it has a lower crime rate as compared to other cities around the world.

According to ARY News, he made the statement while talking to a delegation of the Council of Economics and Energy Journalists (CEEJ).

He predicted that the crime rate in Karachi will be unchanged this year as compared to the previous year. “Arms are being smuggled to the city and police spotted the involvement of some arms dealers in the smuggling.”

