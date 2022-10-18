Low crime rate in Karachi as compared to other cities: IG Sindh

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon claimed on Tuesday that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and it has lower crime rate as compared to other cities around the world, ARY News reported.

He made the statement while talking to a delegation of the Council of Economics and Energy Journalists (CEEJ). He predicted that the crime rate in Karachi will be unchanged this year as compared to the previous year. “Arms are being smuggled to the city and police spotted the involvement of some arms dealers in the smuggling.”

“Two groups are involved in street crimes as one is comprised of organised criminals while other group was comprised of drug addicts. It is our top priority to maintain law and order across Sindh including its capital Karachi. The police force is using modern technology to monitor the movements of the criminals and cameras are being installed at all toll plazas of the province.”

He said that the police department sought Rs3 billion funds for organising the counter-terrorism department and the department was being equipped with modern technology.

Regarding the budget allocations for police stations, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that budget allocations were approved for the police stations under a system to ensure transparency. Sindh police department has a budget of Rs109 billion and 85% of the allocation was spent on salaries and 15% was dedicated to operations, he detailed.

During the meeting, Memon said that traffic police will issue challans using body cameras from next month.

Earlier in the month, Sindh police adopted a new strategy to curb street crimes in Karachi and gave an important task to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to stop illegal arms supplies.

The Sindh police department decided to stop the supply of illegal arms to the metropolis for eliminating street crimes.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh police gave the task to the CTD of stopping illegal weapons’ supply to Karachi.

