ARY News suspension: PFUJ to observe black day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday announced that it would observe a black day on August 23 (Tuesday) in protest against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘the reporters’, PFUJ President, Afzal Butt announced that August 23 will be observed as a nationwide black day and black flags will be hoisted at press clubs across the country to lodge protests against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

“This is the beginning of protest movement which will spread across the country,” he said and added that PFUJ delegation recently held meetings with Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pemra chief and told them all the aspects.

“The PFUJ is constituting a delegation which will raise the voice for restoration of ARY News and freedom of expression at every forum,” he said, adding that the delegation would also hold meetings with all political parties and media owners.

“Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv“

While unveiling the schedule of PFUJ’s nationwide protest movement, Butt announced that the workers’ solidarity march will start from Karachi on August 28 and end at Pemra head office in Islamabad after passing through Hyderabad, Sukkur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He advised the government to act sensibly as putting curbs on freedom of expression will ultimately harm the democracy in the country.

Read more: Court to summon PEMRA chairman if ARY News not restored on cable

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued the written order regarding the restoration of the ARY News transmission and sought a compliance report from the parties within two days.

Comments