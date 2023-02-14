ARY News team shows destruction caused by earthquake in Turkiye

MALATYA: ARY News team reached the Turkish city of Malatya and showed the destruction caused by the powerful earthquake.

As per details, ARY News team distributed relief goods to the victims in Malatya, Turkiye, and also showed the scenes of the destruction in the city.

ARWAI News anchor person Iqrarul Hassan, while narrating the disaster caused by the earthquake in Malatya, Turkiye, said, “We are in the downtown area of ​​Turkiye, which is called the Old City Area, and there are scenes of destruction everywhere.”

Iqrarul Hassan said that all the buildings in this city have been destroyed.

ARY News anchorperson said that Malatya is a city of one million people, the entire city has been evacuated and people are forced to stay in campus.

Iqrar said the Turkish government has made the best arrangements in the campus to protest the victims from the cold weather.

Relief activities are underway in Turkiye’s quake-hit districts.

It was one of the deadliest tremors in Turkey’s modern history, with the combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria now exceeding 37,000.

